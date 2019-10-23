Peterborough United need to be wary of the first team to beat Ipswich Town this season, but a win could bring top spot

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists any complacency ahead of tonight’s League One fixture with Accrington Stanley at the Weston Homes Stadium (October 23, 7.45pm) has evaporated because of weekend events.

While Posh were labouring to a 2-1 win at Gillingham, Stanley were becoming the first team to beat leaders Ipswich Town thanks to two goals from summer signing Colby Bishop.

That shock win shot Stanley out of the relegation zone and put Posh within touching distance of top spot. After Wycombe’s draw at Blackpool last night, Posh will definitely go second if they beat Stanley. They would go top if Ipswich also lose at home to Rotherham this evening.

“Accrington were good against Ipswich, but that didn’t surprise me,” Ferguson stated. “Whenever I’ve seen them they’ve looked strong, well-organised and dangerous.

“The result against Ipswich was a reminder of what League One can be like. No result comes a surprise. Teams have to be at it for 90 minutes or they get beaten.

“At times I’ve seen Accrington play four up top and I really think they will come and have a go at us tonight. They will be a handful.

“We will concentrate on our own game though. These weeks when you play three times can lead to big changes in the table and at worst we want to make sure we cement our position. We have started the run well by winning the first match.

“We have been going well at home and I want that to continue.

“I also want to see start scoring from set-pieces. From an attacking point of view that’s the only thing that we’ve lacked which is a surprise given the players we have.”

Ferguson is expected to recall Marcus Maddison, Frankie Kent and Louis Reed who all missed the win at Gillingham.

Accrington will be without defenders Ross Sykes and Jerome Opoku who are both suspended.

Posh are chasing a fifth successive home win in League One.