Peterborough United move quickly to sign four new players

Peterborough United have moved quickly to build next season’s League One team.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on social media last night (May 4) that four new players - two centre-backs, a right-back and a left-back - had already put pen to paper with a goalkeeper and a central midfield player expected to follow soon.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

No names have been disclosed, but Posh have recruited from the Championship, League One and League Two. Some are still playing for their current clubs.

It’s thought Posh manager Darren Ferguson watched Newport centre-back Regan Poole recently. Poole (20) is on loan from Manchester United.

Six on-loan players Lee Tomlin, Josh Knight, Ben White, Daniel Lafferty, Tyler Denton and Kyle Dempsey have already left the ABAX Stadium and won’t be returning, while out-of-contract players Ryan Tafazolli, Morgan Penfold, Lewis Freestone and Darren Lyon won’t be offered new deals. Posh will take up the option of another year on the contracts of goalkeeper Conor O’Malley and attacking midfielder Marcus Maddison.

Ferguson will speak to his players on Tuesday before announcing his retained list.

Josh Knight has left Posh

Posh will visit La Manga in Spain for a pre-season training camp.

MacAnthony said: “I’m okay with how future looks for us. We have a core 12/13 excellent players and we will add to it with plenty of pace.

“Two centre-backs, a left-back and a right-back have been done, a goalkeeper next and a leader in centre midfield to follow quickly hopefully.

“Well done to the Gaffer for giving us hope & our fans for sticking with us till the end. You can’t lose to seven of the bottom eight, have five red cards in 10 games & not show up in January, February and half of March and lose 0-3 to a bottom four team in April & expect play-offs. Harsh but true.”