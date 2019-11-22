Peterborough United miss out on Villa game after FA Youth Cup defeat

A depleted Peterborough United squad bowed out of the FA Youth Cup at the second round stage in Stevenage last night (November 21).

Posh were withut first-team squad members Rickey-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows whil star forward Flynn Clarke was injured and the home side took advantage to win 3-1 after extra time.

Posh had forced extra time thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Shaun Ruzvidzo, but Stevenage scored once in each half of the extra 30 minutes to go through to a plum third round tie against Aston Villa.

Centre-back Bobby Copping had a chance to make it 2-2- late on when rushing through onto a fine Ruzvidzo pass, but he shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat. Stevenage stormed straight down the other end to seal victory with a last-minute third goal.