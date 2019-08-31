Peterborough United miss out on their main transfer target and they’re sweating on Marcus Maddison’s immediate future

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits he’s missed out on his long-term transfer target.

Posh had been speaking to an unmamed central midfielder for the past two months, but the club were told yesterday (August 30) the player had decided to stay and fight for his place at his current club.

Ferguson reckons Posh are unlikely to sign anyone ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline. He also has his fingers crossed that no club matches the release fee in star man Marcus Maddison’s contract which is believed to be £2.5 million.

Maddison was man-of-the-match in today’s outstanding 3-0 home win over Sunderland, who are believed to be the one League One club with the funds to purchase him.

“We tried to hard to get a very good midfielder,” Ferguson stated. “But he has decided to fight for his place at his current club.

“It’s a shame, but I’m not going to bring anyone else in just for the sake of it. He is a player who would have improved our squad for sure, but I will now stick with what I have.

“We have 19 fit players at the moment and we have decent cover in all positions. We have 17 games left until the next transfer window and I’m relaxed about our playing strength.

“Obviously I hope Marcus stays. With the Championship transfer window shut we don’t expect anyone to offer the release fee in his contract.

“We’ve just played the only League One club who could afford him and they’ve shown no interest so far.

“The situation is that Marcus could leave if someone offers enough, but just because a club triggers the release fee doesn’t mean he will leave either.

“If he did go we have players who can play in that position. We have no replacements lined up from outside the club.”

Full-backs Frazer Blake-Tracy and Jason Naismith are currently sidelines because of injury.