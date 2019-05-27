Peterborough United miss out on a million-pound bonus

Peterborough United missed out on a million-pound windfall as Jack Marriott’s Derby County were beaten in the Championship play-off final today (May 27).

Posh would have received the seven-figure bonus as part of Marriott’s £4 million transfer to Derby last summer. Luton, who sold the striker to Posh for a bargain £400k 12 months earlier, would have been entitled to 25% of the bonus.

Marriott came on as a substitute in the second half with Derby 2-0 down and scored nine minutes from time, although teammate Martyn Waghorn also claimed the goal.

Derby manager Frank Lampard was criticised in some quarters for not starting Marriott whose heroics got the Rams past Leeds United in the play-off semi-final.

Posh also missed out on a £50k bonus from last summer’s transfer of Jack Baldwin to Sunderland when the Wearsiders lost their League One play-off final to Charlton yesterday (May 27).