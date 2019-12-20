Peterborough United midfielder retains his League One goal-of-the-month prize

Peterborough United midfielder Joe Ward has won the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for the second month in a row.

Ward’s last-minute winning goal against Burton received 46% of a public vote to claim the November prize. Ward also won the October prize for a goal at Gillingham.

Ward said: “It is great to have won the Goal of the Month award for the second successive month. This particular goal was a special one, probably my favourite, not just because of the strike but the fact it won us the three points so late in the game. It sat up lovely for me and it was special seeing it rifle into the top corner.”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “It’s extremely unusual for a player to be nominated in back-to-back months, but it was impossible to leave out Joe Ward again after his match-winning thunderbolt that almost tore the net from the goal posts such was the power it was struck with.”

Ward beat off competition from Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks and Coventry City’s Liam Walsh.