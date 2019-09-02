Peterborough United midfielder moves to the Scottish Premier Division with Motherwell

Peterborough United midfielder Mark O’Hara has moved to Scottish Premier Division side Motherwell on a season-long loan.

The 23 year-old has been on the transfer list since the end of last season and Posh director of football Barry Fry had predicted he would end up moving back to Scotland.

Posh signed him on a free transfer from Dundee last summer.

Kilmarnock were also interested in O’Hara who scored three goals in his first two Posh matches. He went on to start 18 games for Posh before joining Lincoln City on loan for the second half of last season.

Posh failed to offload available goalkeepers Aaron Chapman and Conor O’Malley, midfielder Alex Woodyard, winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts and full-back Jason Naismith who were all available for transfer.

Posh didn’t attempt to make any new signings themselves. Posh boss Darren Ferguson revealed at the weekend his long-term midfield target had turned down the chance to move to London Road.