Peterborough United midfielder looks back on 10 mad minutes in the win over Lincoln City

Peterborough United midfielder Louis Reed enjoyed and endured the highs and lows of football in 10 mad minutes in the 2-0 League One win over Lincoln City yesterday (October 12).

Reed opened the scoring in the 82nd minute at the Weston Homes Stadium with his first goal of the season courtesy of a blistering strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Louis Reed is sent off by referee Marc Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He was then sent off for the first time in his career after collecting two yellow cards and just after he’d been named the match sponsors’ man-of-the-match.

Reed will now be suspended from the reunion with the Posh manager who signed him, Steve Evans, in the League One fixture at Gillingham next Saturday (October 19).

“It was certainly a crazy, topsy-turvy game for me,” Reed said. “But overall I’m delighted as we got another three points.

“For the goal, I’ll probably never hit a ball like that as well again. Ivan Toney did well in the penalty area and rolled it into my path so credit to him as he did the hard work. I’d just struck a volley over the London Road End so it was great to get another opportunity straight away.

“It was pleasing as I said at the start of the season I need to add goals to my game and this was the first one I’ve scored for the club that mattered and that wasn’t deflected.

“The red card was frustrating as I felt I’d let the team down. I knew they’d come under pressure in the last 10 minutes, but from what I was told Christy (Pym) made a couple of great saves to preserve the clean sheet.

“I was delighted for him as he’s been criticised recently. The saves he made were vital to our chances of winning.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game and we weren’t quite at it in the first-half. We were better in the second-half and we deserved to get the two goals as momentum had swung our way.

“Siriki Dembele made a big difference when he came on. He was brilliant and the lads at the back worked hard for their clean sheet.

“We’ve talked a lot about making our home a tough place to visit and that’s five wins in a row now in all competitons.

“It’s disappointing to be missing the Gillingham game. It’s always good to go back and see people you’ve worked with before, but I’m sure whoever steps in will do a good job.”