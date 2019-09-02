Peterborough United midfielder linked with a move to the Scottish Premier Division

Have your say

Peterborough United midfielder Mark O’Hara has been linked with a transfer to Scottish Premier Division side Kilmarnock.

The 23 year-old has been on the transfer list since the end of last season and Posh director of football Barry Fry predicted he could end up moving back to Scotland.

Posh signed him on a free transfer from Dundee last summer.

Posh also have goalkeepers Aaron Chapman and Conor O’Malley, midfielder Alex Woodyard, right-back Jason Naismith and winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts available for transfer.