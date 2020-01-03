Peterborough United midfielder leaves for Tranmere Rovers

Peterborough United midfielder Alex Woodyard has today (January 3) joined League One rivals Tranmere Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

Woodyard, who has been on the transfer list since the summer, has played regularly in the Posh team since Josh Knight’s injury, but has been deemed surplus to requirements again following the arrival earlier today of Reece Brown on loan from Huddersfield Town.

Woodyard (26) moved to London Road from Lincoln City in June, 2018 and has played 70 times for Posh, including 19 appearances this season.

Tranmere dropped into the League One relegation zone during the festive programme.