Peterborough United midfielder George Cooper has joined League Two side Plymouth Argyle on a season long loan.

Cooper joined Posh from Crewe Alexandra in January 2018 and has made 16 starts in all competitions with five goals to his name.

He has also made 26 substitute appearances.

However, he has yet to appear this season.

Plymouth, who were relegated from League One last season, are currently second in the table.