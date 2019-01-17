Peterborough United midfielder joins Bradford City

Have your say

Peterborough United midfielder Jermaine Anderson has joined League One strugglers Bradford City until the end of the season.

Anderson (22) turned down a move to National League Salford earlier this week in order to stay in the Football League.

Anderson made his Posh debut in a Championship fixture against Blackburn at the age of 16 but two serious knee injuries have restricted his total Posh appearances to 97 (30 as a substitute).

Anderson spent the early part of this season on loan at Doncaster.