Peterborough United midfielder determined to build on a positive first season, first friendly of the summer in La Manga on Saturday night

Peterborough United midfielder Louis Reed is determined to build on a positive first season with the club.

The 21 year-old was one of 18 signings made by previous Posh boss Steve Evans last summer when he was tempted south from Sheffield United.

Reed went on to make 26 appearances (25 starts) and won an extra admirer in the shape of current Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

“I needed to come to Peterborough because I needed to play more games that I was getting at Sheffield United,” Reed told the Posh media team in La Manga.

“So in that respect it was a positive season for me, but I’m looking to build on that by playing more matches, getting more starts and then getting a promotion under my belt.

“I can improve for sure and I’d like to add some goals to my game. I scored one last season and that probably wasn’t mine (it went in via a huge deflection), but then I did play quite deep and tried to help build possession from the back.

“I’d like to get further forward more often this season without neglecting my defensive duties.

“It was quite tough coming in and out of the side last season, but I am still young and I’m still learning.

“I’m now working with a manager and a coach who both played in central midfield so I am certain to learn from them. The sessions they have put on have been excellent so far.

“We’ve also signed some experienced players which is good for me. It’s helpful that all eight new players arrived in time for the start of pre-season so we’ve got to know them at the same time. “The longer we work with the new players the better as we can work out what their strengths out and how that will help the team.

“It’s a great environment right now.”

Reed and the rest of the squad will play 45 minutes apiece in a friendly against Scottish Premier League side St Mirren at their La Manga training base tonight (6pm UK time).

Reed made over 50 appearances for Sheffield United after making his debut as a 16 year-old in 2014.

He spent the season before joining Posh on loan at Chesterfield who were relegated from the Football League.