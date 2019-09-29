Peterborough United matchwinner sends out a warning to his teammates

Two-goal Peterborough United hero Mo Eisa insists his side will have to manage games better if they are to achieve their ambitions this season.

Eisa’s double strike and a goal for Marcus Maddison put Posh in control at 3-1 against AFC Wimbledon in their League One clash at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (September 28).

Posh then missed other chances to score before the struggling visitors pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time which led to a nervy finale.

The win moved Posh up a place to eighth ahead of a trip to second-placed Wycombe next Saturday (October 5).

Club record signing Eisa has now scored six goals in his last six matches and is joint top scorer in League One with Posh teammate Ivan Toney on eight goals.

“We were 2-0 up and cruising, but we let them back in the game,” Eisa stated. “And that’s not good enough.

“We didn’t control the game well enugh. We will need to do better in the future.

“We got away with it though and after a poor performance at Doncaster last week it was vital that we won no matter what.

“We could easily have scored five, six or seven goals. I don’t know how Ivan Toney didn’t score today, but we just urge each other on. We want each other to score and we don’t mind who ends up with the most.

“We are a threat up front along with Marcis Maddison and we love playing with each other.

“I was pleased with my goals. I should have had a hat-trick, but the goalkeeper read what I was going to do late on. It didn’t matter in the end as we just needed to win the game.”

Posh are expected to make a raft of changes for Tuesday’s Leasing.com Trophy game at home to Arsenal Under 21s (October 1).