Peterborough United manager will reign in criticism of the match officials in order to aid a promotion bid

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has promised to lay off match officials to concentrate on steering his side to promotion.

Evans is facing an FA charge for his behaviour towards Premier League referee David Coote during after last Saturday’s 4-0 thumping at Luton. The Posh boss was incensed by a first-half red card issued to centre-back Ryan Tafazolli - a decision that has since been upheld by an FA appeals board.

But Evans is likely to contest at least part of the charge. He insists he has never questioned a referee’s integrity.

“We all need to calm down a bit,” Evans said. “Especially me. We all need to focus on what’s important and that’s winning promotion.

“I have to leave the referees alone, but I will say I have always respected the referee’s right to make a decision and I have never questioned their integrity, no matter what has been said recently.”

Evans has already served a one-match ban from the dugout this season after collecting four yellow cards under the FA’s new disciplinary code.

An FA statement re his latest charge read: “It is alleged that his (Evans) behaviour in the tunnel area at half time of the fixture was improper and his language in the match official’s changing room following the fixture amounted to improper conduct and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee.”

It’s understood Evans was sent to the stands at half-time. He’d actually been sitting there in the first-half anyway, but would have come down into the technical area if Coote hadn’t intervened.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands Coote took exception to Evans shouting at him rather than any foul or abusive language.