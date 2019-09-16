Peterborough United manager wary of Tranmere threat, especially as he has no clue how they will line-up!

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits he has no idea what to expect from tomorrow’s League One opponents Tranmere Rovers (September 17, 7.45pm kick off).

The newly-promoted hosts have been switching formations on a regular basis as they seek a winning formula which has so far proved elusive. Tranmere’s only win this season arrived against out-of-sorts Bolton and they start tomorrow’s fixture at Prenton Park in 19th place with five points from seven matches.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson

In contrast Posh are flying. Four League One wins in a row with 17 goals scored and none against have propelled Ferguson’s side into sixth place. Posh thumped Rochdale 6-0 in their last outing at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s tough to know what we to expect formation-wise from Tranmere,” Ferguson said. “They’s played four different ways in the last four halves of football.

“They’ve played three at the back, a midfield diamond, a 4-3-3 and a 4-1-3-2.

“What I do know is we will face a hard-working team with plenty of experience, good footballers in midfield and a goal threat. A Tuesday night away game in Tranmere will always be tough, but as long as we keep our standards high we should be okay.

“I was pleased we managed to maintain our momentum at the weekend after a two-week break. We are in a good place, but there are always ways to improve.”

Ferguson is expected to name an unchanged starting line-up tomorrow as right-back Niall Mason has shaken off the knock that caused his early departure from the Dale game. George Boyd remains doubtful with a slight hamstring problem.

Ferguson is unconcerned that three players - Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison - have been responsible for 17 of his team’s 18 League One goals so far this season.

“We’re only seven games in so there is no need to freshen the side up even when we have three games in a week,” Ferguson added.

“The players in the side want to keep playing, but we also have to manage those who haven’t played much because we will need them.

“I’m not bothered about where are goals come from as long as they keep coming. I am a little disappointed we havn’t scored more from set pieces given the standard of our delivery, but that will come.

“Anyway we have goals in us away from the front three. Josh knight has shown he can score and I have no doubt George Boyd and Joe Ward will start scoring.”