Peterborough United manager wants a striker with power and pace

Posh manager Steve Evans admits he is chasing an extra striker, but he has refused to pigeonhole the type as a ‘targetman’.

Recent reports in South London suggested Posh had made an unsuccessful bid for Charlton’s powerhouse forward Josh Magennis.

Posh striker Matt Godden.

Posh have also been linked with Bradford City’s Charlie Wyke, Mo Eisa at Cheltenham, Colchester’s French forward Mikael Madron, Kayden Jackson at Accrington Stanley and John Marquis at Doncaster.

Eisa this week moved to Championship side Bristol City for a fee in excess of £1.2 million. Posh had a £1 million bid rejected earlier this summer.

“I would like another forward, but I wouldn’t necessarily describe the ones I want as ‘targetmen’.

“I want a striker with power and pace. Most clubs would want a striker like that.

Posh striker Morgan Penfold has joined Grantham on loan.

“We have a list of targets. Barry Fry is working on that list as is the chairman. The chairman is great. He wants me and Barry to agree a fee and then to find out if the player is interested in coming. He then says ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

“He’s been saying ‘no’ a lot lately, but he says it with a smile on his face and I usually end up agreeing with him!”

Excluding players on the transfer list Posh have summer signings Matt Godden and Jason Cummings, plus inexperienced youngster Matty Stevens available to play up front.

Godden was signed from League Two side Stevenage, while Cummings is on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

“We haven’t seen the best from either of them yet,” Evans added. “Matt missed a couple of pre-season games because of a knock, while Jason is still getting up to full fitness.

“Jason is working very hard though. This is a big opportunity for him to impress. Matt is getting sharper by the game and looked good in Portugal last week.”

Posh have sold star striker Jack Marriott to Derby County. They also sold back-up attacking players Danny Lloyd (Salford City) and Junior Morias (Northampton Town) since the end of last season, while youngster Morgan Penfold has joined non-league Grantham on loan until January.

Posh director of football Fry added: “We are working very hard on finding another striker.”