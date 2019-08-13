Peterborough United manager urges everyone to keep the faith after starting the season with three straight defeats

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has urged his players to keep the faith despite starting the 2019-20 season with three successive defeats.

Posh went down to an unfortunate 1-0 defeat at League One rivals Oxford United in the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game arrived two minutes from time and 10 minutes after Posh had been reduced to 10 men by an injury to impressive debutant Serhat Tasdemir. Posh had just sent on their remaining two substitutes.

But Ferguson felt his side were much the better team tonight after he made five changes to his starting line-up and switching to a midfield diamond formation.

“Things aren’t going for us right now,” Ferguson stated. “We were well on top when Serhat got injured and that gave them a lift. We still created chances with 10 men so it was a cruel result.

“I felt for the lads as they had put a lot into the game. They certainly didn’t deserve to lose.

“I felt the change to a diamond would give us better balance and so it proved. It caused them problems. It meant we could keep two strikers in the side and they were able to play much closer together.

“We started the game well but then stopped moving the ball quickly in the last part of the first half.

“After the break we played the ball forward more quickly and we caused them problems.

“But the bottom line is we have lost the first three games of the season which is very disappointing. We can’t have started ny worse than losing the first two league games and the first cup match.

“We are not scoring goals and we are not keeping clean sheets. We are not creating enough clearcut scoring chances which is a surprise with the players I have in the squad.

“The goal typified our season so far. It was a mistake by us to give them the free kick and then someone turned their back on the shot and the ball went under his foot.

“But we have to keep the faith. There were some good performances out there tonight. Serhat was good and Josh Knight gave us good legs in midfield.

“This start is testing us, but I’m sure one win will get us up and running.”