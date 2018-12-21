Peterborough United manager ticked off over lee Tomlin story!

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans admits he was ticked off by chairman Darragh MacAnthony after revealing the club’s former playing star Lee Tomlin was on the verge of returning to London Road.

The Peterborough Telegraph broke the news of Tomlin’s expected return on loan from Premier League side Cardiff City from January 1 to the end of the season.

But club officials have become jumpy about the prospect of other clubs taking an interest in a 29 year-old who hasn’t played as low as League One since leaving Posh in 2014.

“The chairman rang me to tell me I shouldn’t have spoken about Lee,” Evans admitted. “And he was right.

“Look it’s a move I instigated, the chairman wants it, Barry Fry wants it, the Cardiff manager wants it and Lee Tomlin wants it. If nothing changes between now and January 1 I expect the move to go ahead, but things do change in football, sometimes quickly.

“For now Lee is training here. He looks sharp, but he is nowhere near match fit so we are working on that at the moment. Lee’s presence is a very positive thing for the club and if the deal does go through I’d expect him to be a great signing.”

Tomlin has been forzen out at Cardiff following their promotion to the Premier League. He hasn’t made a single competitive appearance this season.