Peterborough United manager thrilled by fantastic all-round display

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans praised a fantastic all-round team display after a 2-1 League One win at Burton Albion today (October 27).

Goals from wingers Joe Ward and Siriki Dembele looked to have given Posh a comfortable success, but Burton pulled a goal back 30 minutes from time to set up a frantic finale.

However the Posh defence and goalkeeper delivered strong performances to keep in-form Burton at bay.

Posh have now won seven and drawn one of their eight away games in League One this season. They last went eight games without a defeat away from home 10 years ago.

The win kept Posh second, but they are now just two points behind leaders Portsmouth who drew at Accrington.

“I was thrilled with the all-round display today,” Posh boss Steve Evans said.

“For 60 minutes it was the best away performance of the season. We passed the ball well, we moved well and we deserved our two goal lead, courtesy of two terrific goals. Maybe the first one was a bit fortunate, but my lads said Joe Ward’s shot might have gone in without the deflection.

“And Joe’s pass to Siriki for the second goal was outstanding, as was the finish and if we’d held onto the two-goal lead for longer we might have won by three or four.

“Instead we let them back in it and then we had to defend well. I’ve always said you have to have different ways to win games to be successful and we showed both sides of us today.

“If my centre-backs were disappointed that we signed another one in Sebastien Bassong they didn’t show it. They were superb as was Tyler Denton on his League debut for us.

“Tyler has hardly kicked a ball for us, but he’s kept himself really fit and he was outstanding today against some very good players.

“My goalkeeper was also good. He was there when we needed him. He was commanding on crosses. “We have this fantastic away record because we have determination and a great attitude to go with our ability.

“We bravely went with two strikers at a ground which Burton built into a fortress when they were in the Championship and where they have beaten Sunderland already this season.

“We knew we would have to dig in at time during this game and we did. We tried to keep everyone goalside and the discipline we showed was excellent. Players put their bodies on the line.”

Posh are next in League One action at Wycombe on Saturday (November 3).