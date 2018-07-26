Peterborough United manager Steve Evans hails Jack Marriott transfer as ‘great’ business ahead of a comfortable friendly win

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has hailed a ‘great deal’ secured by chairman Darragh MacAnthony for star striker Jack Marriott.

Marriott is expected to be unveiled as a Derby player today (July 26) after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee yesterday. The 23 year-old was in Derby last night discussing personal terms ahead of a possible medical.

Matt Godden scored the first Posh goal. Picture: Joe Dent

Evans laughed at speculation in some parts of the media that Marriott had been sold for under £3 million after a summer when £6 million has often been the estimated price tag.

“I am privileged to have seen the deal and trust me some of the figures I’ve seen and heard in the media are wholly inaccurate,” Evans said.

“The chairman shared the details with me last night and trust me he has secured a great deal for our club.

“And good luck to Jack. He goes with our best wishes. He’s joining an outstanding club with a great owner.”

Joe Ward on the ball for Posh. Picture: Joe Dent

Posh are chasing a replacement ahead of the League One opener against Bristol Rovers at the ABAX Stadium on August 4. Striker Matt Godden and centre-back Josh Yorweth scored in last night’s 2-0 friendly win at United Counties League side Potton United.

Posh dominated the game. but struggled to convert chances until Godden scored after a fine pass from Marcus Maddison. Maddison was making his first appearance of the season after the collapse of a potential move to West Brom. He lasted 75 minutes, while midfielder Jermaine Anderson played his first 45 minutes of the season as a half-time substitute.

Yorwerth completed the scoring from close ranage following a cross from Joe Ward.

Elsewhere former Posh manager Grant McCann’s Doncaster side won 8-1 at Deeping Rangers last night. Former Posh player Paul Taylor was among the scorers.

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts on the attack for Posh. Picture: Joe Dent

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Joe Ward, Josh Yorwerth, Jack Baldwin, Tylor Denton, Anton Rodgers, Mark O’Hara, Marcus Maddison (sub Freestone 75min), Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (sub Jermaine Anderson 46 min), Mathew Stevens, Matt Godden.

Referee: Josh Smith.