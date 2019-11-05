Peterborough United manager says blame the performance not the tactics for a miserable defedat

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists his tactics weren’t to blame for tonight’s (November 5) disappointing 1-0 League One defeat at Shrewsbury.

Ferguson sprang a surprise by employing a 4-4-2 formation with Marcus Maddison and George Boyd on the wings.

It didn’t work as Posh created virtually nothing from open play. Their miserable night was compounded by a penalty failure from Marcus Maddison and a caution for Ivan Toney which will rule him out of the next League One match at home to Burton Albion on November 23.

“It’s a disappointing night, but our poor performance was nothing to do with the tactics,” Ferguson insisted.

“We played with width tonight which should have been perfect to combat their system. Marcus has played on the right wing for most of his career, but we made poor decisions and just passed the ball poorly.

“It started in our first attack when Marcus had a shot from 25 yards when he could have played George in as he was clean through.

“I watched the first half from up in the stands and it was so frustrating as we were nowhere near the standards I expect and the players themselves should expect. There was no tempo to the game. We played it at their pace. It was very dull in the first-half and we have to be the ones to make things happen.

“Neither keeper had much to do. It was like watching a pre-season game when the match was really there for the taking.

“And then we concede a really bad goal on the stroke of half-time which was crucial. The first goal was always going to be important against a team that doesn’t let many goals in.

“I got into them a bit at the break and we then get the chance to get level, but Marcus hit a really poor penalty which was the game’s other crucial moment.

“I brought Idris Kanu and Siriki Dembele on and they at least looked lively, but we were nowhere near good enough.

“We knew we were in for two tough away games, but to pick up zero points is obviously disappointing.

“We’ve now started the second batch of 15 games exactly like we started the first batch with two defeats so we need to respond in the same way. We don’t have a league game for a while now though.

“Nathan Thompson was our best player. He was aggressive from minute one and he at least looked like he wanted the shirt.

“Some of the others are playing nowhere near as well away from home as they do at home and that’s a concern.”

Posh remain third in League One, They are at League Two strugglers Stevenage in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday (November 9).