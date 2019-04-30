Peterborough United manager salutes his players after a vital victory and announces: “It’s squeaky bum time”

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson borrowed a phrase from his father Sir Alex to summarise a dramatic 3-2 win at Portsmouth (April 30) and to look forward to a dramatic final day of the season this weekend. “It’s squeaky bum time,” the Posh boss said.

A remarkable Posh win after they’d lost a two-goal lead at Fratton Park means they have to beat Burton Albion at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (May 4, 5.30pm) and hope that Doncaster don’t beat Coventry at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Posh would have been out of the race for sixth if they hadn’t won. The Posh success means that Luton and Barnsley have both been promoted.

Ivan Toney went past 20 goals for the season after scoring twice after Lee Tomlin had opened the scoring with his first goal since January.

“Performances like that show we will not be going down without a fight,” Ferguson enthused.

“We’ve taken it to the last day and anything can now happen. It’s squeaky bum time for us and Doncaster, but these games are fantastic. I love being involved in them.

“We were outstanding tonight, especially after what happened at Walsall on Saturday, but we can’t get carried away. We have a very hard game to come and somehow we will have to find some energy after expending plenty tonight.

“I was relaxed tonight. I know we have the ability to win games like this. I was happy for Portsmouth to have a lot of the ball. It helped us that they had to go for the win themselves because I knew we would cause them trouble on the counter attack.

“We started well to get 2-0 ahead, but credit to Portsmouth who were relentless in their possession and with the pressure they put on us.

“I was disappointed but not too concerned when they got back to 2-2 because they had to keep pushing forward which would give us a chance.

“We were due some luck which we received when their lad ran offside when he had an open goal, but when we went back in front we managed the rest of the game really well.

“There were some big performances. Josh Knight was outstanding in midfield, Lee Tomlin was back to his best and Ivan Toney’s two goals were a massive bonus. Siriki Dembele was excellent when he came on, but I can’t fault anyone out there tonight for the application and determination they showed.

“It was a shame the 1500 fans who witnessed us play badly at Walsall weren’t here tonight because we owed them a performance. The fans that did travel were brilliant though.

“I was delighted for them, the staff and the players as we’d probably been written off after Saturday’s performance.”

Matt Godden missed tnight’s game because of illness while George Cooper and Louis Reed were injured.