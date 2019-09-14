Peterborough United manager praised his side’s maturity, ruthlessness and discipline after they thrashed Rochdale

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was as happy with his team’s maturity and discipline as he was with a clinical display of finishing in a 6-0 rout of Rochdale in League One at the Weston Homes Stadium today (September 14).

Ivan Toney’s hat-trick, two goals from Marcus Maddison and another from Mo Eisa propelled Posh into the top six ahead of away games at struggling Tranmere (September 17) and unbeaten Doncaster (September 21).

Posh manager Darren Ferguson watches his side demolish Rochdale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s five wins in all competitions in a row and five clean sheets for a Posh team who now have scored three more goals (18) than any other League One team.

Ferguson dedicated the win to Posh legend Tommy Robson who has been diagnosed with moto neurone disease.

“That was a very satisfying performance and result for many reasons,” Ferguson stated. “Obviously scoring six goals is impressive, but I was just as pleased with the discipline and concentration we showed when we didn’t have the ball.

“I warned the players before the game they were playing against a very gifted technical team who keep possession well and carry a threat.

“There were bound to be times when they would have the ball for spells and it was important we kept our shape which we did as they didn’t hurt us at all. It was a very mature performance. We had to make sure we either pressed them hard or dropped off so they couldn’t play through us.

“The first goal was importand and once we had that we looked very dangerous on the counter. We were clinical and ruthless in front of goal.

“Ivan Toney is very good at pressing the ball as he showed by forcing the goalkeeper into a mistake for the first goal. His other finishes were exceptional. He is very aware of where Marcus Maddison will play the ball.

“Ivan is only 23 and I love his work ethic as much as his goals.

“Marcus was also very good at times. He will sometimes give the ball away when he tries stuff, but I don’t mind that.

“It was a big game for us having not played last weekend and we carried on where we left off. I’m dedicating the win to Tommy Robson as he is a great man and a club legend. I didn’t have the chance to pay tribute to him in my programme notes so it’s important I mention him now. This win’s for him.”

George Boyd missed his first game of the season after picking up a slight hamstring strain in training on Tuesday. He is doubtful for Tuesday’s trip to Tranmere.