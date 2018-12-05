Peterborough United manager pays fans’ bus fare

Generous Peterborough United manager Steve Evans picked up a fans’ tab of over £500 after last night’s Checkatrade Trophy win at Exeter (December 4).

The official supporters coach carried 14 fans on a near 500-mile, 10-hour round trip to Devon. They paid £42 apeice to make the trip, but Evans has insisted he will pay the bill.

In total 79 Posh fans in a crowd of 769 attended a game won 2-0 thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Jason Cummings.

Evans said: “There were a number of fans who travelled on the official supporters’ coach and I will personally pay the ‘bus fare’ for those people. That bus journey is an incredibly long one. That is hardcore support.

“That sort of support made me pick a strong team as I didn’t want them to make the long trip home having seen their team get beaten.”

Posh owners Darragh MacAnthony, Dr Jason Neale, and Stewart Thompson paid for a hot drink and a bar of chocolate for all the visiting fans at the game.

MacAnthony called Evans’ gesture ‘class’.

The draw for the last 16 of the Checkatrade Trophy takes place on Saturday (December 18, 12.20pm) on Sky Sports.