Peterborough United manager not overly happy despite his side moving into an automatic promotion place.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is not getting carried away despite his side sneaking into second place in League One after drawing 0-0 at Bristol Rovers today (December 21).

The point moved Posh above Ipswich Town into an automatic promotion place after the Tractor Boys were beaten at Portsmouth.

Posh were missing seven first-team squad regulars after skipper Mark Beevers pulled out today because of a calf strain.

Posh defended well, but lacked a killer instinct going forward for a change.

“I’m never overly happy with a draw,” Ferguson said. “But given we had seven players missing and we were playing a very good side it’s not a bad result.

“The big disappointment for me was our final ball and our set-pieces. The set-pieces were awful. We still had the better chances though, but I’m not going to criticise any players as they gave everything again.

“It’s easy to see why Rovers are up towards the top. They are tough. They just keep going and in the second half they got on top of us a bit.

“But they only really created one good chance and that was right at the end. When I saw their player running through I thought we were in trouble and he’s struck his shot really well, but Christy Pym has made a good save.

“Other than that it was shots from outside the area and we were much the same. It was two good sides going at each other.

“If we maintain our good home form draws like this one become good results so we will move on and get ready for the next game.

“it’s good to be second obviously, but we won’t be getting carried away. There will be many more ups and downs to come, but the mentality of my players is very strong right now.”

Ferguson was thrilled by the performance of 17 year-old Ricky-Jade Jones who played the final quarter of the match in place of Mo Eisa.

“It was a tough decision to bring Ricky on, but I’m glad I did,” Ferguson added. “He gave us a different dynamic and got us up the pitch.

“It’s hard with Mo because he just scores goals and he forced a good save from the goalkeeper just before I took him off, but Ricky was outstanding. He is pushing hard for a start.”

Posh are next in League One action at home to Doncaster on Boxing Day.