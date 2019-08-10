Peterborough United manager is staying positive despite a woeful start to the League One season

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is determined to stay positive despite a second straight League One defeat today (August 10).

Ferguson blamed a slow start for the 1-0 loss at Oxford United. Posh conceded in the 11th minute - they were 2-0 down after 14 minutes last weekend - and failed to recover despite an improved performance in the second-half.

Ferguson made two substitutions at half-time, taking off club record signing Mo Eisa and left-back Dan Butler, and sending on Josh Knight and Frazer Blake-Tracy, the latter for his Football League debut.

Ferguson said: “The penny has to drop. We can’t start matches like we have in the first two games and expect to win. We left ourselves a mountain to climb for the second match in a row.

“The goal we conceded was disappointing because we had worked on stopping their central midfielders getting on the ball near our penalty area, but we played 45 minutes with very little energy. They didn’t hurt us. There was still little in the game, but we were disappointing.

“But we should still have got something from this game. We were much improved in the second-half. We got on the front foot and camped in, but we just lacked the quality to get a goal.

“We had enough set pieces to expect something with a player of Marcus Maddison’s quality on the ball, but maybe the wind was putting him off.

“I will remain positive though. There was enough in the second-half display to give me confidence going forward.

“We played 4-2-3-1 from the start with Mo Eisa playing off Ivan Toney. It’s a role he enjoys, but it didn’t happen for him. When we moved George Boyd forward into the 10 role we were much better because he gave us the energy we lacked in the first-half.

“That’s the standard I want. Boydy has shown the players what I need from everyone.

“The substitutes made a difference as well. They were both aggressive and physical and they helped us get on top.

“Clearly it’s taking some players longer than others to get up to speed, but we will get there.

“I’m not relaxed about our results because we are in football to win games, but it is only two games and we will improve.

“It’s a disappointing result today and a disappointing start to the season, but we will work hard and get it right.

“We start the game like we finished it and we probably get a different result today.”

Posh are back in Oxford on Tuesday (August 13) for a Carabao Cup first round tie. They then host Ipswich Town in League One on Saturday (August 17).