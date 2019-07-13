Peterborough United manager is satisfied with his team’s progress

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was happy enough with his team even though they laboured to a 2-1 win at National North side Kettering Town in today’s (July 13) friendly.

Goals from strikers Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney delivered a third straight summer win for Posh as Ferguson experimented with a 3-5-2 formation.

Joe Ward in action against Kettering. Photo: Joe Dent

The manager admits improvements will be needed but with three weeks to go to the start of the League One season, he’s satisfied with his team’s progress.

Posh are next in action at League Two side Stevenage on Tuesday (July 16).

“We’ve had another good workout and that’s what these games are really about,” Ferguson stated. “It’s all about the fitness and we got an hour into some players and 30 minutes into others. We’ll flip that around at Stevenage.

“We tried something different with the formation today because we will have to use different systems in League One. It worked okay, but it could have been better. We didn’t affect their shape often enough.

“To be fair it was a horrible, sticky pitch and it would have been easy to get frustrated, but once again the application of the players was spot-on.

“We scored two good goals and it’s always good for strikers to score no matter who we are playing against.

“Obviously I’m disappointed we conceded a goal, but all in all I’m pleased. We didn’t pick up any injuries and when we changed the team it didn’t slow our tempo down which isn’t always the case.”