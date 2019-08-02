Peterborough United manager is ready to tweak his starting formation as he prepares for a tough Fleetwood test

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is not committed to playing two up top this season.

It seems highly likely that Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney, who cost a combined fee in the region of £1.8 million, will start against Fleetwood in the League One opener at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (August 3, 3pm).

Ivan Toney.

But Ferguson insists he has other formations his side could use without disrupting their goal potential.

“Ivan and Mo are two very good strikers and it would be hard to break them up,” Ferguson admitted.

“But I could play 4-2-3-1 in a way that still gets dangerous attacking players in the side.

“Mo is capable of playing a bit deeper. He has the intelligence, although it wouldn’t necessarily be the best use of his pace.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton.

“It’s pace that we lacked in certain situations last season, especially on the counter attack.

“One of the problems I had when I came back last season was getting all the attacking players into a starting XI. That’s still a dilemma now.”

It’s unlikely Marcus Maddison will start tomorrow’s game given his lack of match practice so Joe Ward and Siriki Dembele are expected to start in the wide positions against Fleetwood.

George Boyd and Alex Woodyard are favourites to support Toney and Eisa from midfield against a team and manager Ferguson rates very highly.

“Joey Barton will have a successful managerial career,” Ferguson stated. “He tweaks his formations cleverly and that’s something we will have to look out for on Saturday.

“And Joey won’t be afraid to make the tough decisions that all managers have to make.

“He’s recruited well in the summer, including two very good players in Danny Andrew and Paul Coutts, who I know very well.

“Josh Morris is a good signing as well.They will be a real handful, especially if they get another striker in.”

Ferguson is predicting a wide open League One season.

He thinks clubs other than the obvious favourites like Sunderland and Portsmouth will challenge strongly for promotion

“I reckon Lincoln will have a good season,” Ferguson added. “They have momentum, they are used to winning games and they have a good manager who has been there a long time which helps.”