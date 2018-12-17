Peterborough United manager is keeping the faith in his goalies, Naismith to play as a centre-back

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has not lost faith with his two first-team squad goalkeepers.

The last two Posh matches have seen blunders from Aaron Chapman and Conor O’Malley lead to opposition goals, but any activity during the January transfer window at the ABAX Stadium is unlikely to involve goalkeepers...unless there is no improvement in form.

Evans is due to meet Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony this week to discuss all aspects of the club.

“I’m not losing faith with any of the players I already have,” Evans stated. “Far from it.

“No-one makes mistakes on purpose. It’s my job to pick the players up and make sure they don’t repeat them.

“Goalkeepers are particularly vulnerable. Their mistakes are usually crucial and Aaron was naturally disappointed with the goals we conceded at Shrewsbury just as Conor O’Malley was at Bradford last week.

“They will bounce back though. They are both good goalkeepers. I’m certainly not at this stage looking to sign another goalkeeper in the transfer window, although there are plenty of games between now and the end of January.

“Also a lot of people mentioned Matt Godden’s miss at Shrewsbury to me over the weekend.

“But very few people mentioned his fine finish or the fact he now has 14 goals for the season which is a tremendous return.

“I’d be far more worried if he wasn’t getting in scoring positions.

“I’ve been having long conversations with the chairman every week for a while now. We don’t just discuss players though. We talk about the youth team and the general infrastructure of the club as well. His support has been invaluable since I walked through the door.”

Posh play Doncaster in a private reserve game at the club’s training ground tomorrow (December 18).

Jason Naismith, who has played exclusively for Posh as a right-back before losing his place to Joe Ward in recent weeks, is due to play at centre-back alongside Sebastien Bassong. Bassong has been dropped from the first-team squad for the last couple of games leaving Naismith as cover for first-choice centre-backs Bennett and Ryan Tafazolli.

Summer signing Josh Yorwerth remains away from the club for ‘personal reasons’. Bassong’s short-term deal at the ABAX expires in January.

“Jason has played over 100 games in the Scottish Premier League as a centre-back,” Evans explained. “He’s been involved in clean sheets against the likes of Celtic and Rangers and no matter what many people down here would say that’s a better standard than League One.

“I haven’t needed Jason to play as a centre-half, but I have no doubts he would be good enough. He was excellent in a training match last week in that position.”