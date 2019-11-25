Peterborough United manager is considering a new role for a summer signing and the latest injury news

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits he is tempted to play summer recruit Frazer Blake-Tracy in a new position.

The 24 year-old was signed from non-league King’s Lynn as a left-back, but he impressed when sent on in a midfield role in Saturday’s 1-0 League One win over Burton at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Blake-Tracy was credited with the assist for Joe Ward’s spectacular match-winning goal in the final minute.

“Frazer was outstanding,” enthused Posh boss Darren Ferguson. “He gave us energy, strength and he got us up the pitch well. Playing him there again is something I will consider again.

“Frazer is great to manage. He takes on information very well and adapts to what you want him to do. He’s tactically very aware.”

Posh currently have midfield issues as on-loan Leicester player Josh Knight is out for a month with a thigh muscle injury and George Boyd only has a 40% chance of playing in the next League One game at Portsmouth on December 7 because of a knee problem.