Peterborough United manager insists Marcus Maddison is one of the best players he’s ever worked with

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson excused Marcus Maddison from blame after a dreadful team display in losing 2-0 at Doncaster yesterday (September 21).

Maddison played despite suffering illness in the build-up to the League One fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He still created the best Posh scoring chance of the game when top scorer Ivan Toney struck the crossbar with a header and a follow-up shot in the first-half and he hit the post in the final stages with a 25-yard strike.

“Everyone has an opinion about Marcus,” Ferguson stated. “And mine is that, without a shadow of a doubt’ he’s one of the best players I’ve ever worked with.

“He’s a courageous player as even when he’s not at his best he’s always demanding the ball and always trying to make something positive happen.

“It won’t always come off, but in this game he was the only one of our players who looked like producing anything.

“As a team it was very poor and it can’t be repeated. It was a performance that came out of nowhere.”

Maddison aplogised for the Posh performance on social media afterwards. He tweeted: “Been ill for the last three days, but went out there & put everything into that game so it’s disappointing things didn’t go our way.

“We had our chances, but just wasn’t our day. Appreciate the following today from our fans & can only apologise but we go again next Saturday.”

Posh host winless AFC Wimbledon next Saturday (September 28). Yesterday’s defeat was a first in seven League One games and dropped Posh three places to ninth.