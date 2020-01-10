Peterborough United manager insists a winning run must start on Saturday to get the promotion bid back on track

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is backing his players to set out on another winning run in League One to make up for a ‘disastrous’ Christmas period.

Posh host immproving Gillingham at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (January 11, 3pm). having lost their last three League One matches.

Despite that poor run, Posh remain sixth in a division so tight there is just three points between Ferguson’s side and 13th-placed Gillingham.

New midfielders Reece Brown and Jack Taylor are expected to be part of a Posh squad that will also include defender Frazer Blake-Tracy who has recovered from injury. Winger Siriki Dembele serves the second of his three-match ban.

“We need to win tomorrow’s game any way we can and then get on a winning run again,” Ferguson stated. “We need the same reaction to the first three matches of the season when we picked up just one point and then won the next four.

“Winning the first one is usually the hardest and we are in for a tough game against a side who have become tough to beat.

“But we have been refreshed by having a week between matches and we have added attacking quality to the squad in the shape of Jack and Reece. They will help to get us up the field quickly.

“The league is extremely tight this season. The positive is we are still sixth even though we had a disastrous Christmas results-wise and I know we have the players capable of going on another good run. We have to look after our own results and the table then looks after itself.

“I’m certainly not panicking after the recent results, but we have to acknowledge some players have lost form lately, Louis Reed and Mo Eisa for two, and get them back up to speed.

“Our home form has been strong all season and that must continue.”

Tomorrow sees the first return to London Road of former Posh boss Steve Evans since his shock sacking under 12 months ago.

“It’s not about me and Steve tomorrow,” Ferguson added. “It’s a big game because we need to get back to winning ways and get the promotion bid back on track

“I have great respect for Steve. He’s had a successful career and he’s doing well at Gillingham.

“They usually play a midfield diamond and they do it well. Their home form is much better than their away form though.”