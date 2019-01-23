Peterborough United manager hit by another FA charge

Petereborough United manager Steve Evans has been charged by the Football Association for making improper comments at match referee David Coote during Saturday’s 4-0 League One defeat at Luton Town.

Evans was angered by Premier League official Coote’s decision to show a red card to Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli in the first half of that game.

Evans has already served a one-match ban from the dugout this season after collecting four yellow cards under the FA’s new disciplinary code.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph after the game, Evans said: “We think the red card was a refereeing mistake and hopefully the powers that be will agree. They may choose to back a Premier League referee, but I doubt a Football League official would have arrived at the same decision.

“The reaction of the Luton players didn’t help the referee. The lad who went down didn’t even need the physio which tells me a lot as well.”