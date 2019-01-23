Peterborough United manager hit by an FA charge after shouting as opposed swearing at the referee

Petereborough United manager Steve Evans has been charged by the Football Association for making improper comments at match referee David Coote during Saturday’s 4-0 League One defeat at Luton Town.

Evans was angered by Premier League official Coote’s decision to show a red card to Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli in the first half of that game.

Evans has already served a one-match ban from the dugout this season after collecting four yellow cards under the FA’s new disciplinary code.

An FA spokesman said: “It is alleged that his (Evans) behaviour in the tunnel area at half time of the fixture was improper and his language in the match official’s changing room following the fixture amounted to improper conduct and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee.”

It’s understood Evans was sent to the stands at half-time. He’d actually been sitting there in the first-half anyway, but would have come down into the technical area if Coote hadn’t intervened.

Evans wouldn’t comment on the incident. He’s taking advice from the League Manager’s Association.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands Coote took exception to Evans shouting at him rather than any foul or abusive language.