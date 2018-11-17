Peterborough United manager happy with the workrate, but horrified at some of the quality on show as more home points are dropped

Peterborough United boss Steve Evans praised his team’s workrate, but blasted the quality on show as rock-bottom Bradford City left the ABAX Stadium with a point from a 1-1 draw (November 17).

The Bantams had lost their previous six League One matches, but led Posh for almost an hour before half-time substitute Ivan Toney equalised in the second-half.

Posh striker Matt Godden is beaten to the ball by Bradford City goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The draw, and a win for Barnsley, dropped Posh to fourth place and all three teams above them have a game in hand.

Evans defended his original team selection despite making two changes at half-time. Posh started with top scorer Matt Godden battling against three centre-backs on his own.

Posh have now won just one of their last seven League One home matches, a serious source of frustration for Evans.

“It’s not good enough,” Evans admitted. “But the way to make up for it is to win at Coventry on Friday (November 23).

Posh striker Ivan Toney celebrates his equaliser against Bradford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I’ve never seen one of my teams dominate a game so much without winning. We laid seige to their goal, we switched the play well thanks to some excellent midfield play, but the delivery into the penalty area was a big letdown.

“Bradford started better than us and deserved their lead. Too many of my players felt the game was going to be easy.

“But after they scored they just camped in. Let’s be honest they never had another worthwhile attempt on our goal. We had all the ball and we worked enough decent attacking positions to create and score goals. If the ball in from wide areas was better we would have won.

“Joe Ward gave their goalkeeper catching practice. He’s had a lot of praise recently and maybe it’s gone to his head.

“Marcus Maddison is capable of so much better as he showed with his ball for our goal and Tyler Denton should also have delivered the ball better.

“We worked hard enough to win the game. We didn’t get our tactics wrong. We got Jamie Walker on the ball in little pockets of space often enough, but he didn’t make anything happen hence the change at half-time. The same tactic worked a treat against Fleetwood in our last home game.

“Bradford can be pleased with their point. Their players were a credit to the club with the way they stood tall, but we smashed their lights in without scoring.

“We went all out to win the game after equalising, but it didn’t happen for us. I can’t fault the effort though. Marcus Maddison knows he will be out of my side if he doesn’t work hard enough and the block/tackle he made towards the end suggests he is listening.”

Posh Reserves host Sunderland in a Premier League Cup under 23 game at the ABAX Stadium on Monday (November 19, 7pm).

Admission is £3 adults, £1 concessions.