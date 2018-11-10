Peterborough United manager hails some ‘special’ football and a comfortable win while claiming the red card made no difference to the outcome

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans insists his side would have won today’s (November 10) first round FA Cup tie at Bromley even if the hosts hadn’t been reduced to 10 men in the first half.

The National League side were leading 1-0 in the last minute of the first half when Frankie Raymond lashed out at Posh midfielder George Cooper and was sent off for violent coduct.

Posh centre-back Ryan tafazolli in action against Bromley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh equalised from the subsequent free-kick and dominated the second-half against 10 men running out 3-1 winners. Matt Godden took his tally to the season for 13 with two goals and Joe Ward also netted five minutes from time.

But Evans reckons it was only a matter of time before his side started scoring against 11 men. He also said Posh played some stunning football after the break.

Evans made three changes to the starting line-up beaten 1-0 at Wycombe in a League One fixture last weekend. Cooper, Mark O’Hara and Jason Cummings replaced Siriki Dembele, Louis Reed and Ivan Toney.

“It was silly from the lad to pick up a red card,” Evans stated. “The referee had no choice but to send him off after he elbowed George in the jaw.

Posh striker Matt Godden celebrates his second goal at Bromley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“But to say it changed the result is wrong. We were the dominant side for most of the game and I’m sure we would have fought back to win against 11 men after they scored a goal against the run of play with a big helping hand from my goalkeeper.

“After conceding we went straight back on the attack. There was no panic. We won a free kick, their player has been sent off and we score thanks to a fine finish from Matty Godden. His second finish was even better and Joe Ward deserved his goal again.

“And it was comfortable for us in the second-half. That’s about as comfortable as I’ve ever been in an FA Cup tie away from home although it would have been better if we had scored the third goal earlier.

“We made the pitch big and we created overloads and they struggled to cope with us. Some of the passing and moving we delivered was special to watch. The final ball wasn’t always good enough, but it was a pleasing, and very professional, performance from us against a decent side.

“There were still moments when we were too casual and better sides than Bromley would punish us, but I can’t be too critical as we won comfortably.

“The changes worked out okay for us. George Cooper earned his start on the back of excellence in reserve games and in training. I will make more changes for Tuesday’s game as well.”

Posh host Luton in a Checkatrade Trophy tie on Tuesday (November 13). They are back in League One action on Saturday (November 17) when bottom club Bradford City visit the ABAX Stadium