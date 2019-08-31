Peterborough united manager gets a thrill from his side’s emphatic win over Sunderland, but he’s keeping his feet on the ground

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was thrilled by his side’s 3-0 dismissal of Sunderland today (August 31), but insists no-one is getting carried away by three wins on the spin.

Posh are up to seventh in the League One table after two goals from man-of-the-match Marcus Maddison and a first goal for the club from Josh Knight.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson on the touchline alongside Sunderland manager Jack Ross - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 31/08/2019 - FOOTBALL - Weston Homes Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Sunderland - Sky Bet League One

Posh were already three goals to the good before Sunderland saw two players dismissed in the final quarter of the game.

“I was delighted by the performance as well as the result,” Ferguson stated. “I was pleased with every single one of them. It’s a fantastic result against a very strong side.

“Marcus obviously showed his quality again, but the whole team were mentally very strong and our discipline was impressive as Sunderland lost theirs late on.

“Those red cards shouldn’t camouflage the fact the game was already won and deservedly so, although it’s important we all keep our feet on the ground.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United scores the opening goal direct from a free-kick. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We started the game well and got a couple of shots away on goal, but then became sloppy. I didn’t think we played very well in the first half. but Marcus delivered another special goal and to be honest they didn’t hurt us much. Our goalkeeper made just one save in the first half.

“Sunderland started the second half very well and we have to defend our box well, but we came through it and then scored two terrific goals on the counter attack.

“The goals we are scoring are no surprise so I’m just as pleased with a third clean sheet on the bounce. We were tested today by some very good players, but we came through it. It was game over after the third goal even before they had their players sent off.

“In games like this the first goal is always important and we got it. We’ve had a couple of breaks go our way in the last couple of weeks, but we are taking advantage.

Ferguson had to change his starting line-up for the first time in four matches as left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy picked up a calf injury in training and faces three-to-four weeks on the sidelines.

Right-back Nathan Thompson came on late in the game to make his Posh debut.

“Frazer felt his calf in training this week and a scan shows a slight tear,” Ferguson added. “But Dan Butler came in and did very well. It’s important we keep getting minutes into as many players as possible so I was pleased to get Nathan Thompson on for his debut as well.

“We don’t have a League game for two weeks now so winning today was important.”

Ferguson said he will make up to eight changes for Tuesday’s opening Leasing.com Trophy tie at Northampton on Tuesday (September 3).

Posh’s scheduled League One match at Shrewsbury next Saturday (September 7) has been postponed because the Shrews have three players on international duty.

Posh are next in League One action at home to Rochdale on Saturday, September 14.