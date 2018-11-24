Peterborough United manager fumes after missed chances and a late defensive blunder cost his side two points and a place in the top two

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans left the Ricoh Arena fuming last night (November 23) after squandered chances and a late lapse in concentration cost his team dear at Coventry City.

Posh drew 1-1 after a crazy 60 seconds towards the end of the game. Ivan Toney shot Posh ahead in the 90th minute to book what looked like a return to second spot in League One, but Coventry went straight down the other end and equalised.

Posh winger Marcus Maddison blocks a cross from Coventry's Junior Brown. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A win would have taken Posh back into the top two. They did move up a place to third, but could drop to fifth today depending on the results of Barnsley and Luton.

Evans, who was cautioned for dissent by fussy referee Anthony Backhouse in the second-half, praised his team’s general magnificence this season, but blasted centre-back Rhys Bennett for his part in Coventry’s goal.

“It’s not just the equaliser that hurt me,” Evans said. “Because we should have won five nothing on chances anyway. We’ve come here and we’ve given them an absolute hiding “We should have been three up at half-time, five up at one stage of the game.

“We get the goal to get in front but, you can’d do what Rhys Bennett then did. It was just an aimless ball into the box and he was outmuscled but, more importantly, didn’t react to the second phase and it was the second phase that cost us the goal.

“Rhys is standing watching what’s in front of him four yards from his goal. Nobody gets hidden from criticism in our squad. I get it, we all get it and he knows he’s let us down tonight.

“We were comfortably the better team and we created some really good opportunities. It was a good finish from Ivan Toney. He missed one or two chances in the game, but he took that one well and it was a great bit of play by Jason Cummings to put him in.

“We played well tonight and it is frustrating not to take away the three points. We will keep working hard though and try and win the game against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday (November 27).

“We had 18 or 19 new players arrive in the summer and the boys have been magnificent. We’re suffering a wee bit now because we’re not taking our chances.

“I was cautioned for shouting ‘that’s our throw-in.’ The referee said it’s a stage one warning for shouting for decisions. Aren’t you meant to shout? He want’s to watch Jurgen Klopp, Guardiola, Mourinho – do they shout for decisions?”