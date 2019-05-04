Peterborough United manager determined to turn disappoinment into delight by this time next year

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson quickly shrugged off the disappointment of missing out on the League One play-offs because he is full of optimism for next season.

Posh won their final game of the League One season 3-1 at home to Burton Albion today (May 4), but Doncaster’s 2-0 home win over Coventry means it’s Grant McCann’s side who take the final play-off place. Posh finished seventh with 72 points - one behind Doncaster - which is a best final placing and highest points tally since the 2013-14 campaign.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson thanks skipper Alex Woodyard at the end of the match against Burton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson admitted after the game he was disappointed, but he predicted great things for Posh next season. Planning has already started for the 2019-20 season with Ferguson revealing three new players have already been recruited with four out-of-contract players - including centre-back Ryan Tafazolli - and the six loan players currently at the club all certain to be playing elsewhere.

“We focused on our job today which was winning,” Ferguson stated. “And then we were hoping Coventry would do us a favour at Doncaster, but it wasn’t to be.

“I’m disappointed obviously. We did well to take it the final day, but having got this far we wanted to go further.

“But credit to my players for their performances and efforts in the last two matches. It wasn’t quite enough, but after 46 games you finish where you deserve to finish and for us that’s seventh. There is no point in looking back at one game here or there or one moment in a game. It’s a 10-month season and you get what you deserve.

Posh players applaud the fans at the end of the win over Burton. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We did well today. We were edgy at the start against a very good Burton side, but we gradually got on top. We wanted to put pressure on Doncaster by scoring early and we did, but unfortunately they responded. The second half was very flat as we all knew Doncaster were still winning, but it was important we saw the game out and we did.

“I thank the players and the staff for what they did for the club. They gave it a good go which is all we could ask for once the play-off place had been taken out of our hands.

“They deserved the excellent reaction they received from the fans at the end of the game.

“But I am very optimistic about next season. We finished this season strongly which is very encouraging as you need to be able to perform under pressure. We obviously have good players here and we have already recruited three new signings. I am chasing five more players and I know what positions I want to fill and who I want. Recruitment is very important.

“Ten players will leave straight away. The six on loan and the four out of contract will go. I want to avoid loan players next season if I can and if we do have the odd one they need to be marquee signings who play every week.

“I am working for a demanding chairman here which I like. He wants Championship football and I will do my best to deliver it. I hope the Posh fans who have been brilliant with me since I came back are as optimistic as I am.”

Goalkeeper Conor O’Malley and winger Marcus Maddison are expected to stay at Posh who have year-long options to extend their current contracts.

Currently on loan at Posh are Daniel Lafferty, Tyler Denton, Lee Tomlin, Josh Knight, Ben White and Kyle Dempsey.