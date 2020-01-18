Peterborough United manager determined not to let the season fizzle out as Posh disappoint for the sixth League One game in a row

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has ordered his players not to let the League One season fizzle out.

Posh went down to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon today (January 18) to make it six matches without a win. Remarkably Posh, who have scored just one goal in those six matches, are still 10th and just four points outside the play-off places ahead of a home game against second-placed Wycombe on Tuesday (January 21).

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson watches on from the touchline. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh struggled against the determined Dons until falling behind in the 58th minute. That seemed to galvanise Posh who went on to miss a host of scoring chances.

“Earlier in the season we win this game by three or four goals,” Ferguson, who gave a full debut to latest signing Sammie Szmodics, said. “We created so many good scoring chances in the final half an hour the Posh fans, who were great today, must have been scratching their heads as to how we didn’t scored.

“It must be a confidence thing, but we have to ask why on earth it took conceding a goal to get us going? We started okay, but okay is not good enough for us and overall the first-half wasn’t good enough at all. We didn’t create enough chances for the possession we had.

“We then concede a soft goal, but we changed shape and found some energy and urgency that had been missing for the first hour. We came to life all of a sudden and looked much more like ourselves. They were very, very good chances we missed and we also couldn’t get a bounce of the ball today which happens when you’re struggling.

“I don’t think the players realise what a great chance they have to be successful this season. The league is so tight and despite our poor run we are still right in the mix. We must not let the season fizzle out.

“We now play four top sides in five matches and we will find out a lot about ourselves in those games. I have players who are badly out of form which can’t continue and I will have to make some changes for the next game.

“Scoring one goal in six games is not good enough with the players we have here.

“There were positives though. Sammie Szmodics gave us just what I thought he would. He ran hard and he linked up well with Ivan Toney. He had chances to score, but overall he did well as did Ricky-Jade Jones when he came on.

“I still feel confident we can have a good season.”