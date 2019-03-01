Peterborough United manager desperate to excite home fans

Cut out the red cards! That’s the message Darren Ferguson has been drilling into his players this week ahead of a must-win League One game against Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow (March 2).

The Posh boss is desperate to bring exciting football back to the ABAX Stadium but playing short-handed is hampering his progress in that direction.

Ivan Toney’s dismissal against Shrewsbury last Saturday was the team’s third red card in four games.

“It’s so important we excite our home fans and get them off their seats. They want to see exciting football but it’s diffuclt to produce that when you’re down to 10 men,” said Ferguson.

“Having a man sent off drains the players. It’s psychologically difficult for the team. We can’t continue to do that. It will drain the players.

“The fans are frustrated at all of us and we have to put that right now.

“We have great ability in the side but we’re not being allowed to show that to the fans. Keeping 11 players on the pitch makes such a difference.

“It’s not as if we’re getting hammered. We are causing our own problems.”

Ferguson remains positive despite a poor set of results since his arrival a month ago.

He continued: “There were positives to come out of the Shrewsbury game. We were in control until the sending off and we still created chances. We were unlucky not to get a draw.

“We have to retain a positive attitude and take the high standards we set on the training ground into matches. We are still challenging for a play-off place, We just need to get the momentum going again starting with Wycombe on Saturday.

“But that will be a tough game - they all are. Wycombe are a side full of energy. They will make it difficult for us. They will be about us all over the pitch.

“We just have to find a way of winning a game of football.”

Ferguson stated that Matt Godden will replace the suspended Toney.

He added: “Matty Godden is a player I like, I always have done. He’ll start. It’s a good opportunity for him. If he gets one goal he will go on a run. He’s certainly got the ability, no doubt about it.”