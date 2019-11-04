Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson won’t be panicked into changes

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson won’t be panicked into making changes for tomorrow’s League One clash at Shrewsbury (November 5) by one bad performance.

Posh delivered a defensive horror show at Blackpool on Saturday as they went down 4-3 to a team who had only three shots on target in 90 minutes!

Former Posh striker Jason Cummings is Shrewsbury's top scorer this season with four goals.

Ferguson didn’t specifically discuss a potential formation change for the game at the New Meadow, but if a three centre-back system is employed it will be because it’s right for this particular fixture rather than as a reaction to some sloppy work at Bloomfield Road.

“We had a bad day at Blackpool, but panicking and changing everything would be the wrong thing to do,” Ferguson said.

“We played a formation on Saturday that should have caused their shape plenty of problems. We have had a lot of success against wing-backs this season with a midfield diamond and that should have been the case again.

“But yet again I changed the formation during the game. I don’t mind doing this as we practice in different formations, but it’s very frustrating having to do it so often.

“I felt Dan Butler did well, but I’d say the rest of the team were below average and that includes the front three even though they maintained their fantastic records by all scoring again.

“We have built a good squad here and they will be used.

“We anaylse every game and I have picked up on things we need to improve on, not just from Blackpool, but other games recently.

“We will try and keep doing what we’ve been good at and try to improve what we’ve not been so good at. Obviously conceding too many goals away from home is a big problem, but it’s not fair to just blame the back five. We score goals as a team and we defend as a team.

“We put Blackpool to bed this morning (November 3) and we have moved onto another tough game at Shrewsbury.

“This will be hard. They are very well organised, they play in a very specific way with a back three and they don’t let many goals in. They are a decent team.

“But we go there third in the table and scoring goals. We’ve lost four of 16 League One games. We deserved to lose the four we have lost, but it is only four matches.”

