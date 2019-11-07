Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says it won’t be easy to beat the team next-to-bottom in League Two

Peterborough United’s FA Cup mission is to reach the third round and earn a money-spinning glamour tie.

But that will also be the ambition of Saturday’s (November 9) first round opponents Stevenage so Posh manager Darren Ferguson has no doubts his side face a really tough examination at the home of the team currenly second from bottom in League Two, 43 places behind Posh in the Football League ladder.

Paul Taylor in action for Posh.

“This will be a proper cup tie,” Ferguson admitted.

“I’m pleased with the draw for geographical reasons as it’s a close game and we will take a lot of fans there.

“But no-one should look at the league positions and assume we just have to turn up to win. I’ve had a look at Stevenage and they have had some decent results recently and played pretty well.

“They have good experienced players and I always feel it’s a difficult place to go and play because it’s quite a tight ground.

“But the pitch is excellent and we have won there a couple of times most notably in a League Cup tie.

“It’s a game we will look to win any way we can. The job for us all is to make the third round because that opens up all sorts of possibilities.”

Ferguson is looking forward to a reunion of his ‘Holy Trinity’ attacking force of George Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean.

Boyd is expected to play against the club he made a debut for aged 16, while Mclean is on the Posh coaching staff and Mackail-Smith is on loan at Stevenage from Notts County.

“It will be great to see them all together again,” Ferguson added. “The FA Cup often throws up talking points and twists like this and this one is a particularly good one.

“We have a lot of connections with Stevenage as Paul Taylor is also there. Paul hasn’t been playing lately though. You never know with Paul what he’s up to!”

Former Posh loan players Ben Turner and Tyler Denton are also at Stevenage.