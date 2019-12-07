Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson proud of his players after a draw at Portsmouth

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insisted he was proud to manager his makeshift side at Portsmouth today after they battled to a 2-2 draw against in-form opposition at Fratton Park (December 7).

Posh were without several key players including star man Marcus Maddison, but they secured a point through goals from deadly striking duo Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa.

Toney shot Posh ahead early in the game, but Eisa’s header 15 minutes from time was a leveller after Portsmouth looked to be on the way to a seventh straight win.

Posh remain third in the League One table.

“I was proud to be the manager of this team today,” Ferguson stated.

“It’s never easy to come to Fratton Park and when we fell behind early in the second-half we could have crumbled.

“Instead we stuck at it and I really felt we would go on to win after Mo’s equaliser. We took control of the game and finished the stronger side.

“I was never worried about our injuries. Why should I be? I know what good players I have in the dressing room. If anything I have more belief in their ability than they do themselves.

“The attitude was spot on from start to finish. I changed formation to three centre-backs because I felt it would suit the players I had available and every single one of them should have walked off the pitch proud of how they played. To a man I was delighted with them.

“We played with a lot of width and it worked well. The goals came from two brilliant crosses from Dan Butler.

“It was an excellent effort all over the pitch. I’m never really satisfied with a draw, but in the circumstances it was a good result.

“The reaction to falling behind and the Portsmouth crowd getting up was outstanding.

“The only disappointment was conceding two soft goals again, but this is not a day for criticism.

“I went with Idris Kanu as a 10 today as I thought the game would suit him physically and he was excellent.

Maddison was ill and is expected to return for the home match with Bolton next Saturday (December 14).

Siriki Dembele has broken two bones in a hand and will be out until the New Year, while Joe Ward will go for a scan on his groin injury on Monday (December 9).