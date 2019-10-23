Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is more interested in points than positions even though his side are top of League One

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was quick to play down the significance of his side hitting the top of the League One table tonight (October 23).

A 4-0 Posh win against Accrington Stanley at the Weston Homes Stadium and Rotherham United’s 2-0 win at previous leaders Ipswich Town sent Ferguson’s men to the summit. Posh lead both Ipswich and Wycombe Wanderers on goal difference with Coventry, who visit Posh on Saturday (October 26) three points behind in fourth.

Posh striker Ivan Toney celebrates his 11th goal of the season after scoring against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson accepted the final scoreline tonight flattered Posh, but he was pleased his side managed to shake off a ropey first-half display to score four times after the break through Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Frankie Kent and Siriki Dembele.

“I’m more interested in points than positions,” Ferguson said. “And if we can beat Coventry on Saturday that will be 30 points from 15 matches and that would represent an excellent first third of the season.

“Of course it’s great to be top, but it’s very close. We need to keep pushing.

“What does please me is our mentality. We keep finding ways to win. We were way off our best in a frustrating first-half which became very stop start.

“Christy Pym’s save from the free-kick at 0-0 was crucial. He’s made big saves in the last three matches when the score has been 0-0 and they have been big moments as the first goal is always important.

“Louis Reed’s pass and Marcus Maddison’s touch and finish were top class and that really got us going. You are never really sure what Marcus is going to do when he runs through on goal, but he finished superbly.

“And we were dominant after that. We were very professional and we created lots of chances. Our finishing was good again, although 4-0 certainly flattered us against a side who are very good going forward.

“These sort of wins are more important than beating the likes of Sunderland. These are the bread and butter games for teams who want promotion and I’ve seen many slip-ups in midweek matches before when we have to create the atmosphere.

“Atmosphere won’t be a problem on Saturday as a very good Coventry side will be backed by a big travelling support. We are looking forward to the game already.”

Ferguson made three changes to the side that won at Gillingham on Saturday with Maddison, Kent and Reed replacing Dembele, Rhys Bennett and Joe Ward.

“It was tough to leave those lads out,” Ferguson added. “But it was the right decision. Dembele and Ward came on and did well anyway. Dembele is a good player full stop, but he’s also a terrific substitute when a game gets stretched.”