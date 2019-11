Have your say

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has been nominated for the League One manager-of-the-month award for October.

Posh were unbeaten in League One in October winning three and drawing two of five matches.

Ferguson’s rivals for the prize are Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe), Karl Robinson (Oxford) and Glyn Hodges (AFC Wimbledon).

The winner will be revealed on Friday (November 8).