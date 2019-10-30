Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson: ‘If Ipswich and Wycombe hadn’t both played against Bolton’s youth team we might be top now’

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has reflected on his side’s first 15 League One matches and admitted there are areas in which third-placed Posh can improve.

But Ferguson also insists the positives far outweigh the negatives as his new-look side get ready to dig in for a long push for promotion.

“The good far outweighs the bad so far,” Ferguson insisted. “When we’ve taken the lead in games this season we’ve picked up 26 of 30 points which is a very good stat.

“One League One defeat in the last 13 matches is excellent form as is five wins and a draw from our last six home matches.

“We’ve only picked up points from losing positions against Ipswich and Coventry, but the fact we came from behind twice against Coventry last Saturday and the second time was so late in the game was very encouraging.

“There are definitely areas we can improve. We’ve let two or more goals in on seven occasions which has to stop, but overall it’s been a pleasing start to the season.

“Twenty-eight points from 15 matches is a decent return and let’s not forget if Ipswich and Wycombe hadn’t both played against Bolton’s youth team we might well have been top of the table.

“But you tend to be where you deserve to be after 15 games and I’m very happy with our position. I’m delighted with how the players have performed so far.”