Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson hasn’t lost faith in himself as he gets ready to ring the changes for the visit of Wycombe Wanderes

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is set to ring the changes for tomorrow’s (January 21) League One clash with second-placed Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium (7.45pm).

It’s likely the midfield diamond will be abandoned and there could be first-team recalls for lightly-raced winger Siriki Dembele and fit-again defender Nathan Thompson. Captain Mark Beevers, like Dembele, is also free of suspension and available.

Posh defender Nathan Thompson is fit again.

Ferguson is desperate to find a winning formula before Posh slip completely out of contention for the play-off places. Remarkably, given a run of two points from six games, Posh will move to within a point of the top six if they beat Wycombe, although they will have played more games than all their rivals.

“I have big decisions to make in terms of formation and personnel,” Ferguson admitted. “We’ve stopped scoring goals and I have to find a way to correct that.

“The good thing is I have options. Dembele and Thompson are back which helps. Dembele has the advantage of being very fresh and he will be raring to go after a frustrating season.

“The challenge we all have is right in front of us. People have written us off and they’re saying it’s typical of Peterborough to fall away after a good start.

“But I haven’t lost belief in myself or my players. One or two have been affected by the bad run and I will deal with that.

“We have become reactive rather than proactive and the game at Wimbledon showed that. We didn’t play until we conceded and then we had 16 shots at goal in the final 30 minutes. On another day we would have scored three, but we need to start with that level of intensity and urgency in future.

“It was good we created lots of chances and Sammie Szmodics will certainly liven us up. We now have to stay strong and keep believing.

“A win will change things, but we have to get that win soon and it won’t come easy against Wycombe who are a good side enjoying a great season.”

Left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy remains sidelined by injury, but could return for the visit of Rotherham on Saturday. Josh Knight is expected be back for the Rotherham game and Idris Kanu was seeing a specialist today (January 20) about his eye injury. There is a possibility he will be back soon as long as he can wear a protective mask.