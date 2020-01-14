Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has started planning for life without Marcus Maddison as new signings have been identified, but he’s not sure Charlton will be his final destination

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has started planning for life without Marcus Maddison as he expects the 26 year-old to leave the club during the current transfer window.

And the Posh boss has revealed he has a couple of transfer targets to move for as soon as Maddison’s departure is confirmed.

Maddison has spoken to Championship club Charlton after they triggered the £2.5 million buyout clause in a contract that expires at the end of the current campaign when he could leave for nothing.

Maddison was training with Posh this morning (January 14) and Ferguson is not sure Charlton will be Maddison’s destination.

“I was told about the Charlton offer last week,” Ferguson said. “But there are numerous clubs after Marcus and I’m not sure Charlton will be where he ends up.

“I have always known this day would come and I can see the club’s point of view and the point of view of Marcus. Ideally I’d keep him because he’s a special player who, like a lot of the team, has lost form in recent weeks.

“If he stays then great, but if he leaves, and I think he will, then we will get on with things.

“We have replacements in mind from outside the current squad. We’ve improved the midfield with the arrival of Reece Brown and Jack Taylor and the players we have in mind to replace Marcus would also be good additions.”

Posh currently have no plans to recall on-loan George Cooper from Plymouth and Charlton midfielder Erhun Oztumer, a former Posh player, is not part of the Charlton offer.

Posh are playing Scunthorpe in a reserve team fixture at the Nene Park Academy centre today (January 14).